Union Pacific's Big Boy No. 4014 Returns this Summer with Public Display Days in Roseville, California and Ogden, Utah

Union Pacific's legendary Big Boy No. 4014, the world’s largest operating steam locomotive built to conquer mountains, will make 19 whistle-stops in five states this summer during its 2024 Westward Bound Tour from Wyoming to California.

In addition, this mighty steam locomotive will be on public display for two days each in Roseville, California, July 12-13, and Ogden, Utah, July 20-21.

Big Boy will leave its home base in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on June 30, traveling across Wyoming, Utah, Nevada, and California. On its return trip to Wyoming, it will travel for a short stretch across southeast Idaho.

Scheduled whistle-stops:

June 30 – Laramie, Wyoming

July 1 – Wamsutter, Wyoming

July 3 – Green River, Wyoming

July 4 – Morgan, Utah

July 6 – Wells, Nevada

July 8 – Carlin and Battle Mountain, Nevada

July 9 – Gerlach, Nevada

July 11 – Oroville, California

July 14 – Colfax and Truckee, California

July 16 – Lovelock, Nevada

July 17 – Carlin, Nevada

July 19 – Montello, Nevada

July 22 – Brigham City, Utah, and Soda Springs, Idaho

July 23 – Kemmerer, Wyoming

July 25 – Point of Rocks, Wyoming

July 26 – Medicine Bow, Wyoming

Display days offer an up-close look at the 1.1-million-pound marvel along with the "Experience the Union Pacific" rail car, a captivating walk-through exhibition that provides a unique glimpse into the rich history of railroading.

During the tour, the Union Pacific Museum will host a special passenger trip. The unique experience is the annual gala fundraiser for the nonprofit organization and provides a rare opportunity to travel on this historic heritage equipment. More information and ticket information will be posted at www.uptraintix.org as the tour gets closer.

Twenty-five Big Boy locomotives were built for Union Pacific to haul freight over the steep grade of the Wasatch Mountain Range in Utah during World War II. Eight were preserved after the locomotives were retired six decades ago, but only Big Boy No. 4014 is still in operation.

Union Pacific reminds all rail fans to keep safety top of mind and stay 25 feet back from the tracks when taking a picture or viewing this mammoth machine. That means never take a picture or video standing on the track or the ballast and never climb on the locomotive or equipment.

A steam tracking map showing No. 4014's location and route will be available at upsteam.com.

