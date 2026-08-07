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07.08.2026 09:00:17
Unipol H1 Net Profit Rises
(RTTNews) - Unipol Assicurazioni S.p.A. (UNI.MI) announced its first half reported consolidated net profit of 913 million euros, up 46.8% compared to 30 June 2025. This included the contribution from investment in BPER for the first quarter of 2026 only. The Unipol Group result for the first half, including the contribution from associate BPER for the entire half-year period, stood at 1.056 billion euros, an increase of 42.0% from prior year. Profit attributable to the owners of the Parent was 883 million euros compared to 600 million euros, last year.
Insurance Group net profit was 1.04 billion euros, an increase of 41.1% compared to 30 June 2025. Insurance revenue from insurance contracts issued was 5.095 billion euros compared to 4.893 billion euros, last year. Direct insurance income was approximately 9.0 billion euros, for the period.
At last close on the Borsa Italiana, Unipol shares were trading at 28.58 euros.
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