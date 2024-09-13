|
13.09.2024 22:13:12
United Airlines Collaborates With Elon Musk's SpaceX To Offer Complimentary Inflight Wi-Fi
(RTTNews) - United Airlines (UA) has inked a deal with Elon Musk's SpaceX to equip more than thousand planes with Starlink Wi-Fi over the "next several years".
The massive deal aims to offer "gate-to-gate connectivity" to revolutionize inflight experience, allowing passengers to access movies, TV shows, social media, online shopping and gaming seamlessly.
Highlighting the advantages of SpaceX's satellite service, the airline company said that it provides "internet access around the world, including over oceans, polar regions and other remote locations previously unreachable by traditional cell or Wi-Fi signals."
Testing of the new service will commence in early 2025, with the first passenger flights offering the Wi-Fi expected later that year.
United CEO Scott Kirby added, "Everything you can do on the ground, you'll soon be able to do onboard a United plane at 35,000 feet, just about anywhere in the world."
Currently, the company offers inflight Wi-Fi on domestic and short haul international flights for $8 for loyalty program members and $10 for other passengers, CNBC reports.
Notably, other airlines like Hawaiian Airlines and JetBlue Airways (JBLU) also offer free inflight Wi-Fi to their customers.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu United Airlines Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
09.09.24
|Aufschläge in New York: S&P 500 präsentiert sich schlussendlich fester (finanzen.at)
|
09.09.24
|Freundlicher Handel: So steht der S&P 500 am Montagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
09.09.24
|Börse New York in Grün: S&P 500 am Montagmittag mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
09.09.24
|S&P 500-Papier United Airlines-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein United Airlines-Investment von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
09.09.24
|Aufschläge in New York: S&P 500 zum Start in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
05.09.24
|Schwache Performance in New York: S&P 500 liegt mittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
05.09.24
|Aufschläge in New York: S&P 500 zum Handelsstart in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
02.09.24
|S&P 500-Titel United Airlines-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein United Airlines-Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu United Airlines Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|United Airlines Holdings Inc Registered Shs
|45,44
|1,80%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholung setzt sich fort: ATX und DAX schließen im Plus -- US-Börsen letztlich in Grün -- Hang Seng schlussendlich höher
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten im Freitagshandel Zuschläge. Die US-Börsen notierten am Freitag höher. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte zeigten zum Wochenschluss keine einheitliche Tendenz.