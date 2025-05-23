United Airlines Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A1C6TV / ISIN: US9100471096
|
23.05.2025 23:46:32
United Airlines, Flight Attendants Union Reach Tentative Agreement
(RTTNews) - United Airlines Flight Attendants, represented by the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA (AFA), and United Airlines reached an "historic tentative agreement" for 28,000 Flight Attendants, the union said Friday.
The deal includes "40% of total economic improvements" in the first year and retroactive pay, a signing bonus, and quality of life improvements, like better scheduling and on-call time, the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA said.
The union did not provide further details about the deal.
In March the union held a worldwide "Day of Action" amid negotiations with United, and picketed at almost 20 airports calling for management to increase flight attendants' wages.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu United Airlines Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
22.05.25
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: S&P 500 notiert schlussendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
20.05.25
|Verluste in New York: S&P 500 am Dienstagnachmittag in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
19.05.25
|S&P 500-Papier United Airlines-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in United Airlines von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
15.05.25
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: S&P 500 letztendlich in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
12.05.25