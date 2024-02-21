|
21.02.2024 20:15:24
United Airlines Flight Diverted To Denver Due To Chipped Wing
(RTTNews) - A United Airlines (UAL) flight bound to Boston was forced to divert to Denver after several passengers caught sight of a damaged right wing of the plane.
Kevin Clarke, a passenger on the flight, recorded the incident on his cell phone, which showed that the slat of the plane's right wing was chipped and missing several pieces. Slats are extendable and high lift devices used during takeoffs and landing.
"All of a sudden I heard this violent vibration like I had never heard before," Clarke narrated. "Can't wait for this flight to be over."
Another passenger posted a photo of the chipped wing on Reddit, "Sitting right on the wing and the noise after reaching altitude was much louder than normal".
Clarke said that one of the pilots came down to the aisle and then returned to the cockpit to announce that the plane would be diverted to Denver due to a minor damage to its right wing.
Upon landing on Denver, Clarke and the other 164 passengers of the Boeing 757-200 flight boarded another plane.
Speaking about the incident, the airline stated that, "United flight 354 diverted to Denver yesterday afternoon to address an issue with the slat on the wing of the aircraft. The flight landed safely and we arranged for another aircraft to take our customers to Boston."
The Federal Aviation Administration announced that it is investigating the incident.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu United Airlines Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu United Airlines Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|United Airlines Holdings Inc Registered Shs
|39,90
|-0,42%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVerluste nach dem Fed-Protokoll: US-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- ATX geht fester aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost schließen mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Mittwoch zu und auch der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte Gewinne. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am Mittwoch mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. Die Märkte in Asien fanden zur Wochenmitte keine gemeinsame Richtung.