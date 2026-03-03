United Airlines Holdings Aktie

United Airlines Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1C6TV / ISIN: US9100471096

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
03.03.2026 23:07:40

United Airlines Flight Returns To LAX After Engine Fire Warning

(RTTNews) - United Airlines [UAL] flight 2127 from Los Angeles to Newark was forced to make an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, carrying 256 passengers and 12 crew members, had to turn back after the pilots received a fire alert on one of the aircraft's two engines shortly after takeoff.

The crew shut down the affected engine, but continued to receive fire indications. As a precaution, the pilots decided to evacuate the aircraft after landing safely on a taxiway at LAX.

Passengers exited the plane using emergency slides and mobile stairs, leaving their belongings behind. No injuries were reported.

The passengers were transported to the terminal and later accommodated on another flight to Newark Liberty International Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation into the incident.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu United Airlines Holdings Inc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten