15.10.2024 22:06:58
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $0.97 billion, or $2.90 per share. This compares with $1.14 billion, or $3.42 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.11 billion or $3.33 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $14.843 billion from $14.484 billion last year.
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $0.97 Bln. vs. $1.14 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.90 vs. $3.42 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $14.843 Bln vs. $14.484 Bln last year.
