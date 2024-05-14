United Airlines: Innovations In Mobile App Saves Travelers Up To 30 Minutes At Airport

(RTTNews) - United Airlines said it now has dozens of features in its mobile app to help travelers skip lines, breeze through security, navigate to their gates, quickly check their bags and more - saving travelers up to 30 minutes on average at the airport. The provided features include mobile check-in, bag drop shortcut, live flight updates, terminal wayfinding, self-service rebooking and more. The app comes with Find live, personalized flight notifications for details such as countdown to boarding, gate number, seat, bag tracking and more right on phone screen.

Using the United mobile app, fliers can skip the check-in line and drop off bags in under a minute at the designated bag drop shortcut location in the lobby by checking bags in the app before arriving at the airport. The animated terminal maps in the app are customized for each leg of a trip to offer turn-by-turn directions from airport lobby to gate to baggage claim.