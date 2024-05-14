|
14.05.2024 13:02:10
United Airlines: Innovations In Mobile App Saves Travelers Up To 30 Minutes At Airport
(RTTNews) - United Airlines said it now has dozens of features in its mobile app to help travelers skip lines, breeze through security, navigate to their gates, quickly check their bags and more - saving travelers up to 30 minutes on average at the airport. The provided features include mobile check-in, bag drop shortcut, live flight updates, terminal wayfinding, self-service rebooking and more. The app comes with Find live, personalized flight notifications for details such as countdown to boarding, gate number, seat, bag tracking and more right on phone screen.
Using the United mobile app, fliers can skip the check-in line and drop off bags in under a minute at the designated bag drop shortcut location in the lobby by checking bags in the app before arriving at the airport. The animated terminal maps in the app are customized for each leg of a trip to offer turn-by-turn directions from airport lobby to gate to baggage claim.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu United Airlines Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
13.05.24
|S&P 500-Titel United Airlines-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in United Airlines von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
06.05.24
|S&P 500-Papier United Airlines-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in United Airlines von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
29.04.24
|S&P 500-Papier United Airlines-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in United Airlines von vor 3 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
22.04.24
|Freundlicher Handel: S&P 500 präsentiert sich schlussendlich fester (finanzen.at)
|
22.04.24
|Optimismus in New York: S&P 500 am Nachmittag in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
22.04.24
|Börse New York in Grün: S&P 500 am Mittag freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
22.04.24
|S&P 500-Wert United Airlines-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein United Airlines-Investment von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
18.04.24
|Schwache Performance in New York: S&P 500 zeigt sich zum Handelsende leichter (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu United Airlines Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|United Airlines Holdings Inc Registered Shs
|50,69
|-0,14%