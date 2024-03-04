|
04.03.2024 12:51:47
United Rentals To Acquire Yak Access - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - United Rentals, Inc. (URI) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Yak Access, LLC, Yak Mat, LLC and New South Access & Environmental Solutions, LLC from Platinum Equity for approximately $1.1 billion. The company expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to earnings per share and free cash flow.
Headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Yak is one of the largest matting providers of ground protection and temporary roadway solutions in the United States. It has an integrated network of more than 135 distribution points and operates in over 40 states.
United Rentals said it sees significant potential to grow the matting business over the next several years, supported by attractive secular opportunities across both the energy and power markets, funded by public and private investments.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu United Rentals Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu United Rentals Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|United Rentals Inc.
|656,00
|2,98%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerMärkte in Fernost uneinig
Am Dienstag tendieren die asiatischen Indizes in verschiedene Richtungen.