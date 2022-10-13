NEU: CARDANO, POLKADOT und SOLANA gebührenfrei bei BISON handeln. Jetzt alle Coins entdecken.-w-

13.10.2022 22:05:00

Universal Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) ("Universal” or the "Company”) will issue a press release reporting its third quarter 2022 results after the market closes on Thursday, October 27, 2022. The company will host a conference call on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss financial results.

Investors and other interested parties may listen to the call by accessing the online, real-time webcast at universalinsuranceholdings.com/investors or by registering in advance via teleconference at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI7c74886531b54cae98488e2125328182. Once registration is completed, participants will be provided with a dial-in number containing a personalized conference code to access the call. An online replay of the call will be available at universalinsuranceholdings.com/investors shortly after the investor call concludes.

About Universal

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) is a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. We develop, market, and write insurance products for consumers predominantly in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for our primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management and distribution. We sell insurance products through both our appointed independent agents and through our direct online distribution channels in the United States across 19 states (primarily Florida). Learn more at universalinsuranceholdings.com.

