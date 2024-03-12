Universal Insurance Board Authorizes Share Repurchase Program - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE) said its Board of Directors has authorized a new share repurchase program under which the company may repurchase up to $20 million of its outstanding shares of common stock through March 11, 2026. The company plans to effect repurchase in compliance with Rule 10b-18 and the insider trading policy.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. a holding company providing property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets, and writes insurance products for consumers predominantly in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and performs substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management and distribution.