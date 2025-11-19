Universal Technical Institute Aktie

WKN: 590097 / ISIN: US9139151040

19.11.2025 22:49:20

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. Q4 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (UTI) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $18.75 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $18.84 million, or $0.34 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.3% to $222.44 million from $196.35 million last year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $18.75 Mln. vs. $18.84 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.34 vs. $0.34 last year. -Revenue: $222.44 Mln vs. $196.35 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.71 - 0.80 Next quarter revenue guidance: $905 - 915 Mln

