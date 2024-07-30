|
30.07.2024 22:43:11
Unum Group Q2 Profit Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Unum Group (UNM) revealed a profit for second quarter that beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $389.5 million, or $2.05 per share. This compares with $392.9 million, or $1.98 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, Unum Group reported adjusted earnings of $411.4 million or $2.16 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.9% to $3.233 billion from $3.112 billion last year.
Unum Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $389.5 Mln. vs. $392.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.05 vs. $1.98 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.233 Bln vs. $3.112 Bln last year.
