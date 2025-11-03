Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
|
03.11.2025 01:14:00
Up 30% This Year and With Plenty of Room to Run, This Blue Chip Stock Is a Value Investor's Dream
While this year's hot investing theme has been anything artificial intelligence (AI) and data center related, there's always room for a good old-fashioned value stock, and that's exactly what 3M (NYSE: MMM) offers. The stock is up almost 30% year to date, and there's plenty of upside potential left. Here's how and why 3M has quietly, but significantly, outperformed the S&P 500 this year.One of the tenets of value investing is the potential for value creation when an underperforming, yet otherwise powerful, company is restructured for growth. It's a compelling case, not least because it doesn't necessarily rely on help from the economy. In other words, buying the stock doesn't require an investor to pick out winning sectors in the economy.That was the proposition that investors faced when Bill Brown took over as CEO in May last year. It's fair to say his first 18 months have been successful, and investors will be delighted with the 70% increase in the stock price since he took over. And none of it comes in a period of any help from its key end markets, such as automotives, consumer electronics, safety, and the general industrial sector.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
