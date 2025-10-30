IonQ Aktie
WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089
|
30.10.2025 15:20:00
Up 47%, Should You Buy IonQ Right Now?
Despite a recent decline, shares of quantum computing company IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) have surged roughly 47% this year. While artificial intelligence (AI) is the hot technology of the day, quantum computing has the potential to revolutionize the computing industry by exponentially speeding up certain types of computations. Potential applications include drug discovery, materials science, logistics, and many other areas.With quantum computing increasingly on investors' radars, it could make sense to bet on IonQ. However, there are reasons to avoid the stock as well.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
