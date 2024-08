Up 69% in 2024, This Red-Hot Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stock Could Keep Soaring

Semiconductor specialist Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ: CRUS) may not be a household name like some of its industry peers, but the company has done impressively well on the market so far this year with gains of 69% as of this writing.Cirrus, which is known for supplying chips for Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) products, has outpaced the broader Nasdaq -100 Technology Sector index's gains of 10% by a big margin. The good news is that Cirrus' outstanding growth is here to stay, and the company could finish the year strongly thanks to its largest customer. What's more, the arrival of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled smartphones is likely to unlock a massive long-term growth opportunity for Cirrus Logic.Let's take a closer look at the reasons why investors should consider buying Cirrus Logic stock hand over fist before it's too late.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool