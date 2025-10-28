Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
|
28.10.2025 14:45:00
Up Over 550% With More to Run, This Stock Could Be the Next GameStop
We're in the middle of a Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) rally. The latest meme stock has surged more than 550% over the last week, and at $3.53 a share, the stock price still gives the illusion of affordability, which may entice more meme stock investors to pile on.That said, Beyond Meat's price is already down more than 55% from its pre-market peak on Oct. 22. Doesn't that mean the meme rally has already fizzled? Not necessarily: This could still very well be the next GameStop.But here's why that may not be a good thing.
