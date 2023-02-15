Upland FileBound Named a Gold Medalist in the 2022 SoftwareReviews ECM Data Quadrant Report

Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD) has been recognized once again as a gold medalist and leader in the 2022 Enterprise Content Management Data Quadrant report from SoftwareReviews for its document management and workflow automation product, FileBound. The award is based on the collective knowledge of real users, and placement is based on satisfaction with product features, vendor experience, capabilities, and emotional sentiment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230215005241/en/

"Understanding how your organization works and getting you safely from tedious manual processing of important accounts and records to the super-highway of content management is the transformation you need,” said Andrea Malick, Research Director at Info-Tech Research Group. "Selected by technology consulting firms for major clients in central banking, healthcare, and other highly regulated industries, FileBound is a leader in Info-Tech Research Group’s SoftwareReviews data quadrant for enterprise content management. Streamlined business processes combined with capture-to-archive lifecycle management make it a digital partner for your path to transformation.”

In the report, FileBound received an 8.8/10 composite score, which represents the complete and aggregated satisfaction score, resulting in a 98% plan to renew reported by surveyed FileBound users. Other highlights within the report include:

Industry-leading capabilities scores for FileBound's ease of administration, and vendor support

for FileBound's ease of administration, and vendor support A 94% likeliness to recommend by FileBound users surveyed for the report, the #1 rank compared to other reviewed products

by FileBound users surveyed for the report, the #1 rank compared to other reviewed products A top product score of 89% in the ease of administration capability satisfaction category

Using surveys and data from the ECM Data Quadrant Report, SoftwareReviews also prepared the FileBound Buyer Experience Report. The report highlights reviews by real customers who evaluated the value they received with their use of the product and is intended to help others make an informed decision when choosing a new software product or technology partner.

"We are incredibly proud to be included for the second year in a row as a top-ranking ECM product in the SoftwareReviews report, and the results are reflective of our partners and customers who use FileBound daily," said Shawn Freligh, SVP and General Manager of Content Lifecycle Automation solutions at Upland Software. "The adoption of modern digital processes is critical in today’s business environment, especially as the world continues to shift in the way we operate. Upland continues to focus our technology on enabling true digital transformation by holistically managing content that empowers our customers’ growing needs, especially with the transition to remote-hybrid workforces."

For more information, download the SoftwareReviews ECM Data Quadrant Report.

Visit this site to download the SoftwareReviews FileBound Buyer Experience Report and review what real users are saying about the product.

To learn more about FileBound, visit uplandsoftware.com/FileBound.

About Upland

Upland helps global businesses accelerate digital transformation with a powerful cloud software library that provides choice, flexibility, and value. Our growing library of products delivers the "last mile" plug-in processes, reporting, and job-specific workflows that major cloud platforms and homegrown systems don't provide. We focus on specific business challenges and support every corner of the organization, operating at scale and delivering quick time to value for our 1,800+ enterprise customers. To learn more, visit www.uplandsoftware.com.

About SoftwareReviews:

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, a world-class IT research and consulting firm established in 1997. Backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience, SoftwareReviews is a leading source of expertise and insight into the enterprise software landscape and client-vendor relationships. By collecting real data from IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces the most detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230215005241/en/