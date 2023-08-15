Upland Introduces New Relationship and Insight Mapping Technology for B2B Sales Organizations

Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD) introduces Altify Insights, a first-to-market solution designed to reduce sales cycles and increase win rates for B2B sales organizations. With Altify Insights, sellers can visualize who key decision makers are, actualize effective relationship strategies, and leverage powerful out-of-the-box templates to engage prospects and surface key buyer insights, all natively within Salesforce.

"In today’s difficult business landscape, with hard to-source pipeline and slipped deals, it has never been more vital for sellers to understand who matters most in deal cycles and how to solve their challenges,” said Nigel Cullington, VP of Marketing for Sales Effectiveness solutions at Upland. "Altify Insights is the very first solution of its kind available on the market that gives sellers everything they need to nurture customer relationships that drive revenue.”

Altify Insights includes two core capabilities: Relationship Map and Insight Map. When combined, these powerful capabilities enable sales teams to:

Generate insights to focus on winnable deals . Identify key decision makers and business problems, enable greater visibility, and create strategic opportunity plans to guide sellers toward closing.

. Identify key decision makers and business problems, enable greater visibility, and create strategic opportunity plans to guide sellers toward closing. Get Salesforce-native software seamless value . Guide sellers with contextual actions, insights, and best practices within Salesforce.

. Guide sellers with contextual actions, insights, and best practices within Salesforce. Align your extended revenue team. Unite sales, marketing, and customer success with a single customer view to enable better collaboration, uncover gaps, and grow revenue.

"Having a physical insight map was a game changer that I could bring into my discussions with customers that explicitly showed how I saw their business,” said Todd Adair, Southeast Zone Commercial Manager at GE Healthcare. "I went from sitting across the table from my customer to being on their side, working together.”

"To be successful, sellers must be able to articulate all the key drivers influencing the companies within their territory or for a specific client,” said Billy Martin, Senior Director, Strategic Programs and Leadership Development at Medidata Solutions. "Having relationship and insight maps is critical to their success. When sellers devote their time to building insights, they reap massive benefits.”

Altify Insights is a powerful addition to Altify’s suite of sales solutions, which improves the seller’s ability to combine innovative technology with expert strategy and methodology for account planning, opportunity management, and more.

Built on the Salesforce platform, Altify Insights is now available on AppExchange.

To see the power of Altify Insights firsthand, check out this free interactive demo.

About Upland Software

Upland helps global businesses accelerate digital transformation with a powerful cloud software library that provides choice, flexibility, and value. Our growing library of products delivers the "last mile" plug-in processes, reporting, and job specific workflows that major cloud platforms and homegrown systems don’t provide. We focus on specific business challenges and support every corner of the organization, operating at scale and delivering quick time to value for our ~1,800 enterprise customers. To learn more, visit www.uplandsoftware.com.

