Upland Software Secures Another 40+ Badges in G2’s Spring 2024 Market Reports

Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD) today announced that it earned 44 badges in G2’s Spring 2024 market reports across its portfolio of products. Upland Altify, a sales optimization software, and Upland InterFAX, a cloud-based fax service, are new to receiving badges. The company’s knowledge management solutions, Upland RightAnswers and Upland Panviva, continue to garner various recognitions, while Upland Qvidian, a proposal management and response software, increased its number of Leader badges earned quarter-over-quarter.

"Customer needs are constantly changing, and our goal is to always deliver product advances that drive business results. As part of that strategy, Upland is developing, integrating, and expanding AI in our existing solutions to maintain industry leadership for our customers,” said Dan Doman, Chief Product Officer at Upland Software. "We are proud of the continued innovation and hard work of our team members, which is proven with these G2 badges.”

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they’re rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews.”

Adestra:

High Performer – Americas Regional Grid Report for Email Marketing

Altify:

Easiest Doing Business With – Mid-Market Relationship Index for Customer Revenue Optimization

ComSci:

High Performer – Asia Pacific Regional Grid Report for Enterprise IT Management

Asia Pacific Regional Grid Report for Enterprise IT Management High Performer – Asia Regional Grid Report for Enterprise IT Management

Asia Regional Grid Report for Enterprise IT Management High Performer – India Regional Grid Report for Enterprise IT Management

InterFAX:

Leader – Grid Report for Online Fax

Grid Report for Online Fax Leader – Mid-Market Grid Report for Online Fax

Mid-Market Grid Report for Online Fax Highest User Adoption – Small-Business Implementation Index for Online Fax

Small-Business Implementation Index for Online Fax Best Support – Small-Business Relationship Index for Online Fax

Small-Business Relationship Index for Online Fax Best Est. ROI, Best Results – Small-Business Results Index for Online Fax

Panviva:

Leader – Momentum Grid Report for Contact Center Knowledge Base

Momentum Grid Report for Contact Center Knowledge Base Leader – Enterprise Grid Report for Knowledge Base

Enterprise Grid Report for Knowledge Base Leader – Enterprise Grid Report for Knowledge Management

Enterprise Grid Report for Knowledge Management Leader – Grid Report for Knowledge Base

Grid Report for Knowledge Base Leader – Grid Report for Knowledge Management

Grid Report for Knowledge Management High Performer – Enterprise Americas Regional Grid Report for Contact Center Knowledge Base

Enterprise Americas Regional Grid Report for Contact Center Knowledge Base High Performer – Enterprise Americas Regional Grid Report for Customer Self-Service

PSA:

Leader – Canada Regional Grid Report for Professional Services Automation

Canada Regional Grid Report for Professional Services Automation High Performer – Small-Business Americas Regional Grid Report for Professional Services Automation

Small-Business Americas Regional Grid Report for Professional Services Automation Highest User Admin – Small-Business Implementation Index for Professional Services Automation

Qvidian:

Leader – Momentum Grid Report for RFP

Momentum Grid Report for RFP Leader – Momentum Grid Report for Proposal

Momentum Grid Report for Proposal Leader – Mid-Market Grid Report for RFP

Mid-Market Grid Report for RFP Leader – Enterprise Grid Report for RFP

Enterprise Grid Report for RFP Leader – Grid Report for Proposal

Grid Report for Proposal Leader – Grid Report for RFP

Grid Report for RFP Leader – Enterprise Grid Report for Proposal

Enterprise Grid Report for Proposal Leader – Small-Business Grid Report for RFP

RightAnswers:

High Performer – Grid Report for Knowledge Base

Grid Report for Knowledge Base High Performer – Grid Report for Knowledge Management

Grid Report for Knowledge Management Users Most Likely to Recommend – Enterprise Results Index for Contact Center Knowledge Base

Second Street:

Leader – Small-Business Grid Report for Lead Capture

Small-Business Grid Report for Lead Capture Leader – Small-Business Americas Regional Grid Report for Lead Capture

Small-Business Americas Regional Grid Report for Lead Capture Easiest Doing Business With – Mid-Market Relationship Index for Lead Capture

Mid-Market Relationship Index for Lead Capture High Performer – Small-Business Americas Regional Grid Report for Email Marketing

Small-Business Americas Regional Grid Report for Email Marketing High Performer – Mid-Market Americas Regional Grid Report for Lead Capture

Mid-Market Americas Regional Grid Report for Lead Capture High Performer – Mid-Market Grid Report for Lead Capture

Mid-Market Grid Report for Lead Capture High Performer – Small-Business Grid Report for Email Marketing

Small-Business Grid Report for Email Marketing High Performer – Grid Report for Lead Capture

Grid Report for Lead Capture High Performer – Americas Regional Grid Report for Email Marketing

Americas Regional Grid Report for Email Marketing High Performer – Americas Regional Grid Report for Lead Capture

Americas Regional Grid Report for Lead Capture High Performer – Grid Report for Email Marketing

Grid Report for Email Marketing Highest User Adoption – Small-Business Implementation Index for Sweepstakes

Small-Business Implementation Index for Sweepstakes Highest User Adoption – Implementation Index for Sweepstakes

G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually – including employees at all Fortune 500 companies – use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews.

About Upland Software

Upland Software Inc. enables global businesses to work smarter with over 25 proven cloud software products that increase revenue, reduce costs, and deliver immediate value. Our solutions cover digital marketing, knowledge management, contact center service, sales productivity, content lifecycle automation, and more. Upland's powerful cloud products are trusted by more than 10,000 global customers. Learn how Upland helps businesses achieve outcomes that matter at www.uplandsoftware.com.

