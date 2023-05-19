US Foods to Acquire Renzi Foodservice

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) – one of America’s leading foodservice distributors – announced today that it has agreed to acquire Renzi Foodservice, a broadline distributor located in Watertown, New York. The acquisition, which is the first for the company since April 2020 and the first under CEO Dave Flitman’s leadership, will allow US Foods to further expand its reach into central upstate New York where the company does not have a distribution center.

Family-owned for two generations, Renzi Foodservice has more than $180 million in annual revenue and serves more than 2,300 independent restaurants, healthcare facilities, schools, government organizations, convenience stores and other customers. Renzi Foodservice will continue to operate in the 110,000 square foot facility where it conducts business today.

"We look forward to welcoming the Renzi team to US Foods as we continue to deliver on our long-range plan and enhance our position with new and existing customers throughout the region,” said Flitman. "As one of the most respected family-owned and operated broadline foodservice distributors in Northern and Central New York, Renzi has built a strong reputation for great customer service and high-quality food from their modern distribution facility in Watertown, New York.”

"We are proud to be joining US Foods as our companies have many similarities, most important of which is the passion for bringing value to customers to help them succeed and a commitment to helping associates grow and thrive,” said Jude Renzi, CEO of Renzi Foodservice. "We look forward to US Foods investing in our business and expanding access to new and innovative products and business solutions to help our customers continue to grow their businesses profitably. The entire Renzi family thanks all our valued employees and customers who have supported us throughout our 46 years.”

Pending regulatory approval, the acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About US Foods

With a promise to help its customers Make It, US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 70 broadline locations and more than 85 cash and carry stores, US Foods and its 29,000 associates provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not historical in nature, are "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements often include words such as "believe,” "expect,” "project,” "anticipate,” "intend,” "plan,” "outlook,” "estimate,” "target,” "seek,” "will,” "may,” "would,” "should,” "could,” "forecast,” "mission,” "strive,” "more,” "goal,” or similar expressions (although not all forward-looking statements may contain such words) and are based upon various assumptions and our experience in the industry, as well as historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments. However, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results and there are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: economic factors affecting consumer confidence and discretionary spending and reducing the consumption of food prepared away from home; cost inflation/deflation and commodity volatility; competition; reliance on third party suppliers and interruption of product supply or increases in product costs; changes in our relationships with customers and group purchasing organizations; our ability to increase or maintain the highest margin portions of our business; achievement of expected benefits from cost savings initiatives; increases in fuel costs; changes in consumer eating habits; cost and pricing structures; the impact of climate change or related legal, regulatory or market measures; impairment charges for goodwill, indefinite-lived intangible assets or other long-lived assets; the impact of governmental regulations; product recalls and product liability claims; our reputation in the industry; labor relations and increased labor costs and continued access to qualified and diverse labor; indebtedness and restrictions under agreements governing our indebtedness; interest rate increases; the replacement of the London Interbank Offered Rate with an alternative reference rate; disruption of existing technologies and implementation of new technologies; cybersecurity incidents and other technology disruptions; risks associated with intellectual property, including potential infringement; effective integration of acquired businesses, including the Renzi Foodservice business; misalignment of shareholder interests; potential costs associated with shareholder activism; changes in tax laws and regulations and resolution of tax disputes; certain provisions in our governing documents; health and safety risks to our associates and related losses; adverse judgments or settlements resulting from litigation; extreme weather conditions, natural disasters and other catastrophic events; and management of retirement benefits and pension obligations. For a detailed discussion of these risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those anticipated or expressed in any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC”) on February 17, 2023. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed from time to time in current, quarterly and annual reports filed by the Company with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Company’s investor relations page at www.ir.usfoods.com. Additionally, we operate in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment; new risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks nor identify all uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information and estimates available to us at this time. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

