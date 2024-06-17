US Hotel Chain Signs 2 Security Robot Contracts

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] ("Knightscope” or the "Company”), an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence ("AI”) technologies focused on public safety, today announces that a privately held American hospitality company executed an agreement subscribing to Knightscope’s K5 Autonomous Security Robot ("ASR") and Risk & Threat Exposure ("RTX”) analyst services. These deployments will commence at properties in Houston, Texas, and Atlanta, Georgia.

The client operates a chain of mid-scale, limited-service hotels under five different brand names. As of 2022, the family-owned chain operates more than 150 locations in 26 states. Knightscope’s ASRs will patrol the parking areas of the designated hotels, alerting the RTX analysts to certain threats and allowing them to respond quickly when assistance is needed, thus providing a safer lodging experience for guests, staff and visitors.

The K5 ASR is driven by proprietary AI software that elevates safety measures at each property while providing visitors with a unique, interactive guest experience with hotel-specific graphics, a client-chosen voice for custom audio broadcast messaging, improved access to emergency services and plenty of opportunities for robot selfies.

The K5 is the Company’s fully autonomous (i.e., no human intervention needed to operate) robot capable of watching over a property 24/7/365. The robot’s commanding size along with its conspicuous lighting, strobe lights, broadcast messages and patrol sounds, effectively deter illicit activities, while its sensors gather evidentiary-quality video and publicly available data to aid Knightscope’s RTX analysts with investigations.

North Carolina Reseller Renews ASR Agreement for Third Year

Weatherspoon Enterprises, Inc., a North Carolina based integrated security services and solutions provider, renewed its contract for a K5 ASR for the third year. The K5 is used as a demonstration device for customers. Weatherspoon actively integrates Knightscope ASRs into its consulting and security services to expand its offering to include the most cutting-edge technologies focused on public safety.

Weatherspoon’s CEO is an award winning, 38-year law enforcement and Army veteran with a distinguished career developing and overseeing threat assessments, counterintelligence to terrorism, and responding to active shooter situations, as well as securing large-scale venues, buildings and assets. He and the Weatherspoon team are well positioned to deploy Knightscope’s ASRs in a manner that bridges the best of both worlds – the response capabilities of human guards and the automated, real-time intelligence gathering of robots – to provide a complete safety package to its customers.

About Knightscope

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety, and our long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should,” "may,” "intends,” "anticipates,” "believes,” "estimates,” "projects,” "forecasts,” "expects,” "plans,” "proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other communications include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s goals, profitability, growth, prospects, reduction of expenses, and outlook. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, including the factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as updated by its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

