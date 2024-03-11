USD Partners LP Announces Annual Audited Financials for the Year Ended December 31, 2023 and Schedule K-1 Availability

USD Partners LP (OTC: USDP) (the "Partnership”) today announced that the Partnership has posted its annual audited financials for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, on its website. The Partnership’s Annual Financials are available through its website at www.usdpartners.com by selecting the "Financials” sub-tab under the "Investors” tab.

Additionally, the Partnership’s 2023 tax package, which includes the Schedule K-1 (Form 1065), was made available online on March 8, 2024 and may be accessed on the Partnership’s website at www.usdpartners.com by selecting the "K-1 Tax Information” sub-tab under the "Investors” tab. Printed copies of the tax package will be mailed by the week of March 15, 2024. For additional information or assistance, unitholders may contact the toll free USD Partners LP Tax Support Line at 1-844-275-9876.

About USD Partners LP

USD Partners LP is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed in 2014 by US Development Group, LLC ("USD”) to acquire, develop and operate midstream infrastructure and complementary logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels and other energy-related products. The Partnership generates substantially all of its operating cash flows from multi-year, take-or-pay contracts with primarily investment grade customers, including major integrated oil companies, refiners and marketers. The Partnership’s principal assets include a network of crude oil terminals that facilitate the transportation of heavy crude oil from Western Canada to key demand centers across North America. The Partnership’s operations include railcar loading and unloading, inbound and outbound pipeline connectivity, truck transloading, as well as other related logistics services. In addition, the Partnership provides customers with leased railcars and fleet services to facilitate the transportation of liquid hydrocarbons by rail.

USD, which owns the general partner of USD Partners LP, is engaged in designing, developing, owning, and managing large-scale multi-modal logistics centers and energy-related infrastructure across North America. USD’s solutions create flexible market access for customers in significant growth areas and key demand centers, including Western Canada, the U.S. Gulf Coast and Mexico. Among other projects, USD is currently pursuing the development of a premier energy logistics terminal on the Houston Ship Channel with capacity for substantial tank storage, multiple docks (including barge and deepwater), inbound and outbound pipeline connectivity, as well as a rail terminal with unit train capabilities. For additional information, please visit texasdeepwater.com. Information on websites referenced in this release is not part of this release.

Category: Earnings

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240311264818/en/