USD Partners LP Announces Quarterly Unaudited Financial Statements for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

USD Partners LP (OTC: USDP) (the "Partnership”) today announced that the Partnership has posted its quarterly unaudited financial statements and quarterly OTC Disclosure Statement for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, on its website. The Partnership’s financial and disclosure statements are available through its website at www.usdpartners.com by selecting the "Financials” sub-tab under the "Investors” tab.

About USD Partners LP

USD Partners LP is a fee-based master limited partnership formed in 2014 by US Development Group, LLC ("USD”) to acquire, develop and operate midstream infrastructure and complementary logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels and other energy-related products. The Partnership generates substantially all of its operating cash flows from multi-year, take-or-pay contracts with primarily investment grade customers, including major integrated oil companies, refiners and marketers. The Partnership’s current operations include railcar loading, storage, and as well as other related logistics services. In addition, the Partnership provides customers with leased railcars and fleet services to facilitate the transportation of liquid hydrocarbons by rail.

