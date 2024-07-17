|
17.07.2024 15:51:58
V2X Bags $141 Mln Contract From US Navy
(RTTNews) - V2X Inc. (VVX), an aerospace and defense company, announced on Wednesday that it has secured a $141 million cost-plus-fixed-fee task order to continue providing engineering support for command, control, communications, computer, and intelligence or C4I systems of the U.S. Navy.
This contract extends through July 2029, with an option to extend to 2030.
V2X said that the task order is part of the Navy's Fleet Systems Engineering Team program, which it has supported for 25 years.
The company will deliver end-to-end C4I systems engineering solutions to the U.S. Navy's afloat force, including command ships, ballistic missile defense ships, strike groups, and specific shore facilities. In addition, the company will offer systems engineering and technical innovation for the swift integration of new capabilities to mitigate new threats to Navy networks.
