V2X Completes $24 Mln Acquisition Of QinetiQ U.S. Intelligence Business

(RTTNews) - V2X, Inc. (VVX) announced the completion of its acquisition of QinetiQ's U.S. Intelligence business, a provider of data engineering, intelligence mission support, and cyber solutions for the Intelligence Community.

The $24 million transaction, net of estimated tax benefits, expands V2X's access to critical national security programs and adds approximately 70 intelligence and cyber operations professionals to its workforce.

V2X President and CEO Jeremy C. Wensinger said the acquisition strengthens the company's ability to deliver data-enabled mission solutions across all domains and enhances its position in the Intelligence Community. He welcomed the incoming team and highlighted the deal's value for customers and shareholders.

Integration of QinetiQ's U.S. Intelligence business into V2X's national security portfolio has already begun and will continue in the coming months.

Monday VVX closed at $57.13, up 3.87%, and showed no after-hours movement on the NYSE.