Vectrus Aktie

Vectrus für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A12BGS / ISIN: US92242T1016

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
23.09.2025 03:24:37

V2X Completes $24 Mln Acquisition Of QinetiQ U.S. Intelligence Business

(RTTNews) - V2X, Inc. (VVX) announced the completion of its acquisition of QinetiQ's U.S. Intelligence business, a provider of data engineering, intelligence mission support, and cyber solutions for the Intelligence Community.

The $24 million transaction, net of estimated tax benefits, expands V2X's access to critical national security programs and adds approximately 70 intelligence and cyber operations professionals to its workforce.

V2X President and CEO Jeremy C. Wensinger said the acquisition strengthens the company's ability to deliver data-enabled mission solutions across all domains and enhances its position in the Intelligence Community. He welcomed the incoming team and highlighted the deal's value for customers and shareholders.

Integration of QinetiQ's U.S. Intelligence business into V2X's national security portfolio has already begun and will continue in the coming months.

Monday VVX closed at $57.13, up 3.87%, and showed no after-hours movement on the NYSE.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Vectrus Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Vectrus Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Vectrus Inc When Issued 57,13 3,87% Vectrus Inc When Issued

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

21.09.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 38: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
21.09.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 38
20.09.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
20.09.25 KW 38: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
19.09.25 KW 38: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließt tiefer -- US-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- DAX schlussendlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zum Wochenstart schwächer. Auch der deutsche Leitindex gab nach. An den US-Börsen ging es in der neuen Woche aufwärts. Die Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich am Montag uneinheitlich.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen