Vanda Pharmaceuticals Acquires U.S., Canadian Rights To PONVORY From Janssen

(RTTNews) - Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) has acquired U.S. and Canadian rights to PONVORY from Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a Johnson & Johnson Company. PONVORY is approved by the FDA and Health Canada to treat adults with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, to include clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease and active secondary progressive disease.

Vanda paid $100 million to acquire the U.S. and Canadian rights to PONVORY. Janssen will continue to operate the business pursuant to a Transitional Business License Agreement, during which time, Vanda and Janssen will transition regulatory and supply responsibility for PONVORY to Vanda.

