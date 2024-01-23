Vanda Pharma's IND Application To Evaluate VCA-894A Approved By FDA

(RTTNews) - Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Monday announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the Investigational New Drug application to evaluate VCA-894A for the treatment of a patient with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, axonal, type 2S, caused by cryptic splice site variants within the IGHMBP2 gene.

VCA-894A is a novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) with a mechanism of action that specifically targets a cryptic splice site variant within immunoglobulin mu-binding protein 2 (IGHMBP2).

Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, axonal, type 2S (CMT2S) is a rare subtype of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT), an inherited peripheral neuropathy for which there is no available treatment.

CMT2S is characterized by slowly progressive distal muscle weakness and atrophy, affecting the upper and lower limbs in a child's first decade of life, leaving patients with decreased reflexes and sensory impairment.

The estimated overall prevalence of CMT is 1 in 2,500 individuals, with varying clinical features dependent on the various genetic variants of CMT. The prevalence of the CMT2S variant is estimated to be less than 1 in 1,000,000 worldwide.

"This is an important milestone in the pursuit of personalized medicine, which has the potential to enable the development of treatments tailored to one's genetic variants, in this case specifically for a patient with CMT2S causing genetic mutations," said Mihael H. Polymeropoulos, M.D., Vanda's President, CEO and Chairman of the Board.