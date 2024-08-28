28.08.2024 16:09:32

Vaxart's Pre-clinical Data Reveals Potential Of Mucosal Vaccine Platform For HPV- Cervical Dysplasia

(RTTNews) - Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT), Wednesday announced pre-clinical data showcasing the potential of its mucosal vaccine technology platform in enabling therapeutic vaccination for the treatment of human papillomavirus or HPV-related cervical dysplasia.

According to the study published in Vaccines journal, the vaccine has the ability to stimulate specific T cell immune responses, reduce tumor size, and increase survival rates in mice with HPV-related tumors.

Sean Tucker, Vaxart's Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, said, "... these initial findings suggest that our mucosal vaccine platform could open the door to a non-invasive approach designed to prevent the progression to cervical cancer."

Currently, Vaxart's stock is trading at $0.8643, down 2.7 percent on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Vaxart Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Vaxart Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Vaxart Inc Registered Shs 0,76 1,33% Vaxart Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach NVIDIA-Zahlen: ATX etwas höher -- DAX auf Rekordjagd -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichnen am Donnerstag Gewinne. In Fernost dominierten am Donnerstag die roten Vorzeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen