Velo3D Appoints James Suva As New CFO

(RTTNews) - Velo3D, Inc. (VELO), a metal 3D printing technology company, announced Wednesday the appointment of James Suva as its Chief Financial Officer, effective April 6, 2026.

Suva replaces Bernard Chung, who has been serving as Acting Chief Financial Officer since December 31, 2025 while the company completed the search for a permanent CFO. Chung will continue to serve as the Company's Controller.

Suva brings more than 20 years of capital markets and technology sector experience, most recently serving as Senior Vice President of Finance, Treasurer & Investor Relations at Cricut. He will be responsible for the Company's finance, accounting, treasury, and investor relations activities.

Suva has worked for two decades on Wall Street at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup in both San Francisco and New York. He began his career as a CPA at KPMG in San Francisco.