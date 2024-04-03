Ventas Announces First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) will issue its first quarter 2024 earnings release after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. A conference call to discuss those earnings will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time).

The dial-in number for the conference call is (888) 330-3576 (or +1 (646) 960-0672 for international callers), and the participant passcode is 7655497. A live webcast can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of www.ventasreit.com.

A telephonic replay will be available at (800) 770-2030 (or +1 (609) 800-9909 for international callers), passcode 7655497, after the earnings call and will remain available for 30 days. The webcast replay will be posted in the Investor Relations section of www.ventasreit.com.

About Ventas

