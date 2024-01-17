Ventas Announces Tax Treatment Of 2023 Distributions

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) (the "Company”) announced today the tax treatment of its 2023 distributions on the Company’s common stock.

For income tax purposes, total taxable dividend income for 2023 was $1.80 per share. This includes the Company’s fourth quarter 2022 dividend of $0.45 per share, which was declared on December 7, 2022 and was paid on January 19, 2023. It excludes the Company’s fourth quarter 2023 dividend, which was declared on December 5, 2023, will be paid on January 18, 2024 and will be taxable to stockholders as part of their 2024 dividend income.

The following table summarizes the nature of these cash distributions and provides the appropriate Form 1099-DIV box number:

2023 DISTRIBUTIONS ON Ventas COMMON STOCK Date Paid Total

Distribution Box 1a

Ordinary

Dividend Box 1b

Qualified

Dividend

(Included in

Box 1a) Box 5

199A

Dividend

(Included in

Box 1a) Box 2a

Capital

Gain Distr. Box 2b

Unrecap.

Section

1250 Gain

(Included in

Box 2a) Box 2f

Section 897

Capital Gain

(included in

Box 2a) Box 3

Nondividend

Distribution Jan. 19,

2023 $0.450000 $0.384833 $0.011170 $0.373663 $0.022839 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.042328 Apr. 13,

2023 $0.450000 $0.384833 $0.011170 $0.373663 $0.022839 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.042328 July 13,

2023 $0.450000 $0.384833 $0.011170 $0.373663 $0.022839 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.042328 Oct. 12,

2023 $0.450000 $0.384833 $0.011170 $0.373663 $0.022839 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.042328 Total $1.800000 $1.539332 $0.044680 $1.494652 $0.091356 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.169312

The 2023 Non-Qualified Ordinary Dividends are also reported on Form 1099-DIV, Box 5, Section 199A Dividends. Treasury Regulation §1.199A-3(c)(2)(ii) requires that shareholders hold their REIT shares for at least 45 days in order for the dividends to be treated as Section 199A Dividends. Pursuant to Treasury Regulation §1.1061-6(c), the Company reports that for purposes of Section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, the One Year Amounts Disclosure and the Three Year Amounts Disclosure are $0.091356 with respect to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interests.” Stockholders are encouraged to consult their own tax advisors regarding the tax consequences of these distributions.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc., an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Ventas uses the power of its capital to unlock the value of senior housing communities, outpatient medical buildings, research centers, hospitals and other healthcare facilities. A globally-recognized real estate investment trust, Ventas follows a successful long-term strategy, proven over more than 20 years, built on diversification of property types, capital sources and industry leading partners, financial strength and flexibility, consistent and reliable growth and industry leading ESG achievements, managed by a collaborative and experienced team dedicated to its shareholders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240116257004/en/