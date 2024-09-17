|
17.09.2024 22:39:00
Ventas Declares Third Quarter 2024 Dividend of $0.45 Per Common Share
Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) ("Ventas” or the "Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per common share. The dividend will be payable in cash on October 17, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 1, 2024.
About Ventas
Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. With approximately 1,350 properties in North America and the United Kingdom, Ventas occupies an essential role in the longevity economy. The Company’s growth is fueled by its approximately 800 senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments. The Ventas portfolio also includes outpatient medical buildings, research centers and healthcare facilities. The Company aims to deliver outsized performance by leveraging its unmatched operational expertise, data-driven insights from its Ventas OITM platform, extensive relationships and strong financial position. Ventas’s seasoned team of talented professionals shares a commitment to excellence, integrity and a common purpose of helping people live longer, healthier, happier lives.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240917614981/en/
