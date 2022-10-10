Veolia Environnement Launches a Tender Offer to Repurchase Its Outstanding GBP 650,000,000 6.125 Per Cent. Notes Due October 2037

Regulatory News:

Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE) (the "Company”) announces today the launch of a tender offer (the "Tender Offer") to repurchase any and all of its GBP 650,000,000 6.125 per cent. notes due October 2037 (ISIN: FR0010535567) of which GBP 650,000,000 is currently outstanding (the "Notes"), upon the terms and subject to the conditions set out in the tender offer memorandum dated 10 October 2022. The Notes are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

The purpose of the Tender Offer for the Company is, amongst other things, to proactively manage the Company's balance sheet and cost of financing. The Tender Offer also provides qualifying holders with the opportunity to sell their current holdings in the Notes.

The Tender Offer will be open during the period from 10 October 2022 to 16:00 hours (CEST) on 14 October 2022, subject to changes as a result of any extension, withdrawal, termination, re-opening or amendment of the Tender Offer. The results are expected to be announced on 17 October 2022.

Veolia Group aims to become the benchmark company for ecological transformation. Present on five continents with nearly 220,000 employees, the Group designs and deploys useful, practical solutions for the management of water, waste and energy that are contributing to a radical turnaround of the current situation. Through its three complementary activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, to preserve available resources and to renew them. In 2021, the Veolia group provided 79 million inhabitants with drinking water and 61 million with sanitation, produced nearly 48 million megawatt hours and recovered 48 million tonnes of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE) achieved

consolidated revenue of 28,508 billion euros in 2021. www.veolia.com

This announcement does not constitute an invitation to participate in the Tender Offer in or from any jurisdiction in or from which, or to or from any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such invitation under applicable laws and regulations. The distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions.

Tenders of Notes for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer will not be accepted from qualifying holders in any circumstances in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The Company does not make any recommendation as to whether or not qualifying holders should participate in the Tender Offer.

The Tender Offer is not being made and will not be made directly or indirectly in or into, or by use of the mails of, or by any means or instrumentality (including, without limitation, telex, telephone, email and other forms of electronic transmission) of interstate or foreign commerce of, or any facility of a national securities exchange of, or to owners of Notes who are located in the United States as defined in Regulation S (the Regulation S) of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act) or to, or for the account or benefit of, any U.S. persons as defined in Regulation S (each a U.S. Person) and such Notes may not be tendered in the Tender Offer by any such use, means, instrumentality or facility from or within the United States, by persons located or resident in the United States or by U.S. Persons. Accordingly, this document and copies of this document are not being, and must not be, directly or indirectly, mailed or otherwise transmitted, distributed or forwarded (including, without limitation, by custodians, nominees, trustees) in or into the United States or to any such person. Any purported offer to sell Notes in response to the Tender Offer resulting directly or indirectly from a violation of these restrictions will be invalid, and purported tender of Notes made by a person located or resident in the United States, a U.S. Person, any person acting for the account or benefit of a U.S. Person, or any agent, fiduciary or other intermediary acting on a non-discretionary basis for a principal giving instructions from within the United States or any U.S. Person will not be accepted.

