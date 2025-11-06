Vera Therapeutic a Aktie

Vera Therapeutic a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CPQG / ISIN: US92337R1014

06.11.2025 16:49:26

Vera Therapeutics' Atacicept Study Shows Significant Reduction In Proteinuria

(RTTNews) - Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (VERA), Thursday announced data from the ORIGIN Phase 3 trial of atacicept in IgA nephropathy, stating that the study met the primary endpoint with a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in proteinuria at week 36.

The company noted that the participants treated with atacicept achieved a 46 percent reduction from baseline in proteinuria as measured by 24-hour urine protein-to-creatinine ratio, with a statistically significant and clinically meaningful 42 percent reduction in UPCR compared to placebo at week 36.

Atacicept treatment also led to improvements in secondary endpoints as Gd-IgA1 reduced by 68 percent and hematuria resolved in 81 percent of participants with baseline hematuria.

The company expects these findings to support its planned Biologics License Application submission through the Accelerated Approval Program to the U.S. FDA expected in the fourth quarter 2025, with potential PDUFA date in 2026.

Meanwhile, ORIGIN 3 trial continues with two-year results expected in 2027.

Currently, VERA is trading at $24.14, up 0.25 percent on the Nasdaq.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Bilanzsaison auf Hochtouren: ATX und DAX schließen mit Verlusten -- Wall Street gab ab -- Asiens Märkte zogen letztlich kräftig an
Am Donnerstag zeigten sich der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt mit roten Vorzeichen. An der Wall Street waren Verluste zu sehen. Unterdessen ging es an den Aktienmärkten in Fernost klar nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

