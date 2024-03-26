Verimatrix To Offer Hands-On Demos of Counterspy Anti-Piracy Solution at 2024 NAB Show

Regulatory News:

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced it will offer live demos of its latest Counterspy anti-piracy technology during the 2024 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

Taking place April 13-17 at the Verimatrix suite inside the Renaissance Las Vegas Hotel, the demos will highlight how operators can easily deploy the industry’s most advanced piracy-fighting technologies to protect content as well as a revenue.

Piracy is on the rise. A recent study by the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) reveals a worrying uptick in online piracy within Europe, with a 3.3% increase in 2022 reversing a previous decline from 2017 to 2021. TV content constitutes nearly half of all piracy, while live sports event piracy has also surged due to streaming platforms' popularity. EUIPO's Executive Director emphasizes the necessity of understanding piracy mechanisms to implement effective policies.

Counterspy goes beyond traditional methods to ensure top-tier security for media app subscribers, safeguarding content across various devices. It fills the gap in authentication created by the shift from operator-controlled set top box hardware to retail or app-based OTT clients, allowing operators to distribute content confidently while preventing piracy. With Counterspy, each app instance is authenticated and tied to a specific subscriber, ensuring transparency and control over access. By safeguarding the authentication token from theft or manipulation, Counterspy prevents abuse and ensures legitimate access to content, going above and beyond traditional DRM vendors. More information is available at www.verimatrix.com/anti-piracy/counterspy.

Operators can schedule a Counterspy demo time in Verimatrix’s suite during the NAB show or visit www.verimatrix.com/anti-piracy/talk-to-us.

"In a time where premium content theft is only a prompt away, siphoning video revenues into piracy networks and multiplying CDN costs, Verimatrix’ Counterspy brings back control and visibility to video operators, they were longing for since moving into OTT,” said Andrew Bear, head of anti-piracy business at Verimatrix.

Verimatrix’s demo event at this year’s NAB Show comes amid the recent publishing of the company’s latest white paper, "Securing the Streaming Seas,” which showcases Counterspy’s unmatched defenses against video piracy in today’s entertainment ecosystem that is heavily dominated by video apps. The full paper is available for anyone to download.

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

