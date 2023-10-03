Verimatrix To Showcase Cybersecurity Solutions at GovWare 2023

Regulatory News:

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced it will highlight its Extended Threat Defense (XTD) technologies at GovWare 2023 taking place October 17-19 at Singapore’s Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

Located in GovWare booth C19, Verimatrix will offer hands-on demonstrations as well as customer success stories for its portfolio of award-winning XTD cybersecurity solutions that enable mobile app developers to harness the latest protections against hackers seeking to use mobile apps and websites as tools to attack enterprises.

GovWare 2023 promises yet another invigorating event where knowledge, ideas, insights and technologies will be shared among cybersecurity leaders and innovators. Under the theme "Fostering Trust Through Collaboration in the New Digital Reality,” GovWare 2023, a part of the renowned Singapore International Cyber Week (SICW), is set to deliver transformative insights that address the ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape.

"GovWare is an important venue in APAC to showcase Verimatrix’s unique cybersecurity solutions for organizations looking to protect their mobile apps and websites from cyberattacks,” said Jon Samsel, Head of Global Marketing at Verimatrix. "There is nothing more important that safeguarding the connections between businesses and their customers. We are excited to demonstrate how Verimatrix cybersecurity can protect, detect and respond to threats to the fastest-growing attack surfaces.”

To book a meeting with Verimatrix cybersecurity specialist at GovWare 2023, visit www.verimatrix.com/webinars-events/govware-2023.

To learn more about GovWare 2023, visit www.govware.sg.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231003007542/en/