Safe Aktie
WKN DE: A40H9L / ISIN: FR001400RKU0
|
12.12.2025 22:28:00
Verizon's CEO Calls Its 6.6% Dividend "Sacrosanct." How Safe Is It Really?
"Sacrosanct." That's the word that Daniel Schulman, CEO of Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), used to describe his company's 6.6% dividend at its third-quarter earnings conference. Sure enough, the company has grown its payouts for 19 years running, a period that includes the bear market of 2022, the pandemic of early 2020, and the 2008-to-2009 financial crisis.But while the dividend increases came every year, they haven't been sizable. This year's hike of $0.0125 per share was just a 1.8% increase over last year, barely half the annual inflation rate of 3%. Since 2020, its dividend has grown by 12%, less than half the rate of inflation in that time frame. Zooming out, Verizon's dividend has doubled since 2000, which only modestly outpaces the 88% inflation seen this century.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!