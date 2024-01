Verrica Issues Statement On Type C Meeting With FDA Regarding Development Plan For YCANTH

(RTTNews) - Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) said it received the minutes from the company's recent Type C meeting with the FDA, which was held on November 6, 2023, to discuss the Phase 3 clinical development plan for YCANTH for the treatment of common warts. The company believes that the Type C meeting satisfied its objective to gain the FDA's advice and agreement on the overall design of a Phase 3 study of YCANTH.

"We believe our recent Type C meeting with the FDA was highly productive and led to mutual alignment with respect to the design of a Phase 3 development plan to evaluate YCANTH for the treatment of common warts," said Ted White, CEO of Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

