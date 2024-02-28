Viatris Guides FY24 In Line With Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, healthcare company Viatris Inc. (VTRS) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2024.

For fiscal 2024, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.70 to $2.85 per share on total revenues between $15.25 billion and $15.75 billion.

On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.81 per share on net sales of $15.30 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

On Monday, the company announced that its Board of Directors approved a 2024 dividend policy of $0.48 per share and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 for each issued and outstanding share of the Company's common stock, payable on March 18, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 11, 2024.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors authorized a $1.0 billion increase to its share repurchase program and now authorizes the repurchase of up to $2.0 billion of the Company's shares of common stock.

