Viatris Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Viatris Inc. (VTRS):

Earnings: -$765.6 million in Q4 vs. $1.01 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.64 in Q4 vs. $0.83 in the same period last year. Revenue: $3.83 billion in Q4 vs. $3.87 billion in the same period last year.