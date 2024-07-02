|
02.07.2024 13:41:37
Viatris: Mylan No Longer Subject Of Generic Drug Industry Antitrust Investigation
(RTTNews) - Viatris (VTRS) announced the Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice has advised that it no longer considers Mylan, and its former President, Rajiv Malik, a subject of its antitrust investigation in the generic drug industry. Also, the Civil Division of the DOJ informed the company that it does not expect to take any further actions in connection with a civil investigative demand related to the pricing and sales of generic drug products.
The company said it is pleased to put the DOJ investigations behind it and will continue to move forward to vigorously defend itself against the remaining civil lawsuits pertaining to these matters.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Viatris Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
14.05.24
|Gewinne in New York: S&P 500 zum Handelsende im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
14.05.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: Das macht der S&P 500 nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
14.05.24
|NYSE-Handel: S&P 500 zum Handelsstart stärker (finanzen.at)
|
09.05.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: Anleger lassen S&P 500 schlussendlich steigen (finanzen.at)
|
09.05.24
|NYSE-Handel: Anleger lassen S&P 500 am Nachmittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
09.05.24
|Börse New York: Börsianer lassen S&P 500 am Mittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
08.05.24
|Ausblick: Viatris präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
24.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Viatris gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)