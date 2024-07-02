Viatris: Mylan No Longer Subject Of Generic Drug Industry Antitrust Investigation

(RTTNews) - Viatris (VTRS) announced the Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice has advised that it no longer considers Mylan, and its former President, Rajiv Malik, a subject of its antitrust investigation in the generic drug industry. Also, the Civil Division of the DOJ informed the company that it does not expect to take any further actions in connection with a civil investigative demand related to the pricing and sales of generic drug products.

The company said it is pleased to put the DOJ investigations behind it and will continue to move forward to vigorously defend itself against the remaining civil lawsuits pertaining to these matters.

