08.08.2024 13:55:36
Viatris Sees 2024 Revenue Growth Of Approx. 2% On Divestiture-adj. Operational Basis - Update
(RTTNews) - (Adds guidance, detailed Q2 results)
Viatris Inc. (VTRS) said, for 2024, the company now expects adjusted EPS in a range of $2.58 - $2.73, revised from prior guidance range of $2.66 - $2.81. Total revenues are now expected in a range of $14.60 billion - $15.10 billion, revised from prior guidance of $14.98 billion - $15.48 billion. The company expects 2024 total revenues growth of approximately 2% on a divestiture-adjusted operational basis. Viatris stated that, with the substantial completion of divestitures, it has increased financial strength and has a strong foundation from which to accelerate growth and shareholder return.
Q2 Results:
Second quarter net loss was $326.4 million compared to profit of $264.0 million, last year. Loss per share was $0.27 compared to profit of $0.22. Adjusted EPS was $0.69 compared to $0.75. Adjusted EPS increased approximately 3% on a divestiture-adjusted basis. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.68, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Second quarter total net sales were $3.8 billion, up approximately 2% on a divestiture-adjusted operational basis, with divestiture-adjusted operational net sales growth across all segments. Net sales were $3.79 billion compared to $3.91 billion, last year. Analysts on average had estimated $3.78 billion in revenue.
Shares of Viatris are up 3% in pre-market trade on Thursday.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag in Grün. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende etwas höher. Die asiatischen Märkte tendierten am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.