VICI Properties Inc. Provides $140 Million Canyon Ranch Mortgage Financing

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) ("VICI Properties”, "VICI” or the "Company”) an experiential real estate investment trust, today announced that the Company provided the previously announced mortgage financing secured primarily by Canyon Ranch Tucson and Canyon Ranch Lenox in an amount of $140,135,000. The proceeds from the mortgage financing were used to refinance Canyon Ranch’s existing CMBS secured by these two assets. The mortgage financing has an initial term of two years with three one-year extensions, exercisable at Canyon Ranch’s option, subject to satisfying certain customary extension conditions.

The mortgage financing is part of the previously announced VICI-Canyon Ranch Growth Partnership, in which VICI entered into a call right agreement whereby VICI will have the option to purchase the real estate assets of each of Canyon Ranch Tucson and Canyon Ranch Lenox, subject to certain conditions. If the call right(s) are exercised, Canyon Ranch would continue to operate the applicable wellness resort(s) subject to a long-term triple net master lease with VICI and the transaction proceeds would be applied to repay the mortgage financing.

The $140 million mortgage financing was funded with cash on hand.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500® experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties’ geographically diverse portfolio consists of 50 gaming facilities across the United States and Canada comprising approximately 124 million square feet and features approximately 60,300 hotel rooms and more than 450 restaurants, bars, nightclubs and sportsbooks. Its properties are occupied by industry leading gaming and hospitality operators under long-term, triple-net lease agreements. VICI Properties has a growing array of investing and financing partnerships with leading non-gaming experiential operators, including Great Wolf Resorts, Cabot, Canyon Ranch and Chelsea Piers. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped and underdeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties’ goal is to create the highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio through a strategy of partnering with the highest quality experiential place makers and operators. For additional information, please visit www.viciproperties.com.

