VICI Properties Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $741.3 million or $0.71 per share, compared to $690.7 million or $0.69 per share last year.

FFO attributable to common stockholders was $741.3 million for the quarter, or $0.71 per share, compared to $690.7 million, or $0.69 per share, for the quarter.

AFFO attributable to common stockholders was $592.4 million for the quarter, an increase of 9.6% compared to $540.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. AFFO per share was $0.57 for the quarter, an increase of 5.9% compared to $0.54 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Total revenues were $957.0 million for the quarter, an increase of 6.6% compared to $898.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.68 per share and revenues of $952.44 million.