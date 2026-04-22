22.04.2026 08:22:06

Vicom Appoints Chung Tying Chun As Deputy CEO

(RTTNews) - Vicom Ltd. (WJP.SI), a Singapore-based investment holding company, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Chung Tying Chun as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, effective May 1.

Chung will support the CEO in the leadership and management of the group's business and operations.

Chung currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Setsco Services Pte. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Vicom, and will continue in that role alongside his new position.

The appointment is part of the company's succession planning, with the board citing his leadership experience and operational oversight.

Vicom is currently trading 0.55% higher at SGD 1.8400 on the Stock Exchange of Singapore.

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