27.02.2024 14:16:09

Viking Therapeutics Announces Positive Top-Line Results From Phase 2 Venture Trial Of VK2735

(RTTNews) - Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) announced positive top-line results from the Phase 2 clinical trial of VK2735. Following the announcement, VKTX shares are rising over 81% in pre-market trading.

VK2735 is a dual agonist of the glucagon-like peptide 1 and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide receptors targeting metabolic disorders like obesity.

The Phase 2 Venture trial met its primary and secondary endpoints, showing significant reductions in body weight for patients on VK2735 compared to placebo.

Patients on weekly VK2735 doses experienced up to a 14.7% reduction in mean body weight after 13 weeks.

Viking plans to engage with the FDA to discuss the next developmental steps for VK2735.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, the shares were trading at $70.00, up 81.91%.

