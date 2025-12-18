Vine Hill Capital Investment a Aktie

Vine Hill Capital Investment a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: KYG9709D1253

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
18.12.2025 04:52:20

Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. II Prices Upsized IPO Of 20 Mln Units At $10.00/unit

(RTTNews) - Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. II, a special purpose acquisition company, announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 20 million units at a price of $10.00 per unit.

The units are expected to be listed for trading on the Nasdaq Global Market (Nasdaq) under the ticker symbol VHCPU beginning December 18, 2025.

Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant of the Company. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Company expects that its Class A ordinary shares and warrants will be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols VHCP and VHCPW, respectively. The offering is expected to close on December 19, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

The company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 3 million additional units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any. Paul Hastings LLP is serving as legal counsel to the Company. Greenberg Traurig, LLP is serving as legal counsel to the underwriters.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp II Cons of 1 Shs -A- + 1-3 Red Wtmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp II Cons of 1 Shs -A- + 1-3 Red Wtmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp II Cons of 1 Shs -A- + 1-3 Red Wt 10,04 0,05% Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp II Cons of 1 Shs -A- + 1-3 Red Wt

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

06:30 Staatsinsolvenz: Das sind die größten Pleiteweltmeister
14.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 50
14.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 50: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.12.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
13.12.25 KW 50: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB-Entscheid und US-Inflationsdaten: ATX schließt etwas höher -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Wall Street freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneins
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Donnerstag leicht aufwärts. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt wurden Gewinne verzeichnet. Die Wall Street notiert teils deutlich im Plus. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Donnerstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen