VinFast Indonesia to expand dealership network to 85 showrooms nationwide

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 July 2025 - VinFast, the Vietnamese Nasdaq-listed EV manufacturer, has officially signed agreements with 20 new dealership partners during the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2025. These agreements will bring VinFast closer to its goal of operating 100 dealership showrooms this year. This marks a strategic advancement for VinFast in its journey to conquer the Indonesian market, and underscores its commitment to delivering superior products and services to consumers across the archipelago.



VinFast Indonesia Signs Partnership with New Dealers at GIIAS 2025, Expanding Showroom Network Nationwide.

The 20 new VinFast dealership partners are highly reputable and capable enterprises in Indonesia's automotive sector. They include PT Auto Green AAS, PT Ivan Dijaja Mandiri, PT Bimmeroom Mobil Indonesia, PT Alto Anugerah Abadi, PT Prestisius Indonesia, and PT Mega Central Autoniaga, etc.



Each partner was meticulously selected based on their strong market position and extensive experience in strategic regions.



According to the signed dealer agreements and Memoranda of Understanding, the 20 new dealerships are expected to operate a total of 38 VinFast showrooms, which will progressively become operational from the time of signing until the end of 2026. Meanwhile, existing dealerships will open an additional 23 showrooms, bringing the total number of dealerships in VinFast's retail network in Indonesia to 34 dealerships and expected 85 showrooms.



The strategic collaboration with these trusted partners is expected to significantly accelerate VinFast's expansion, swiftly establishing a comprehensive distribution and service network across Indonesia's key regions, expanding VinFast's presence to 19 provinces and 41 cities in Indonesia. This move aims to ensure VinFast's smart EVs are readily accessible to a broad spectrum of Indonesian consumers, while simultaneously reinforcing an international-standard after-sales service system in pivotal population centers.



Throughout the entire cooperation process, VinFast is committed to providing maximum support to its authorized dealers. This includes implementing comprehensive and continuous training programs for dealership personnel, equipping them with solid professional knowledge about products, technology, and maintenance and repair procedures in accordance with VinFast's global standards.



Mr. Ivan Farrel Djayaprawira, Director of PT Ivan Djaja Mandiri, stated: "As a strategic partner of VinFast, we are proud to contribute modern infrastructure, superior capabilities, established reputation, and deep understanding of the Indonesian market. Joining VinFast in its journey to accelerate the global green revolution, we have strong confidence in the explosive potential of electric vehicles and VinFast's prospects here. We are committed to creating optimal value for a mutually beneficial partnership, thereby delivering top-quality electric vehicle products and services that best meet customer needs."



Mr. Kariyanto Hardjosoemarto, CEO of VinFast Indonesia, shared: "With VinFast's comprehensive support for our dealership partners, we are committed to ensuring that every customer in Indonesia will always experience professional consulting services and outstanding after-sales policies, providing absolute peace of mind when purchasing and owning a vehicle. In the spirit of this strong cooperation, VinFast and our dealership network will unite to work towards the goal of creating a green mobility future for Indonesia, actively contributing to the nation's EV development roadmap and delivering practical, meaningful value to society."



VinFast is accelerating its retail network expansion amidst a continuously growing range of products in the Indonesian market. In just over a year since officially entering the market, VinFast has swiftly introduced a diverse product lineup covering the most popular segments, from the VF 3, VF 5, VF 6 to the VF e34, and most recently, the VF 7.



These products are all offered with exceptionally attractive sales and after-sales policies, such as complimentary charging at V-GREEN charging stations and 0% interest financing support for vehicle purchases. Simultaneously, VinFast continues to foster partnerships with after-sales service providers, workshops, and banks, maximizing convenience for Indonesian consumers transitioning to green mobility./.

