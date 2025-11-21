VinFast earns two prestigious awards in Indonesia



JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 November 2025 - The Road to CNBC Indonesia Awards 2025 has honored VinFast with two recognitions: "Pioneering Brand in Green Transition and Sustainability" and "Compact SUV of the Year" for the VF 7. These achievements add to the growing list of accolades VinFast has earned in Indonesia and strengthen the company's role, reputation, and long-term vision in advancing green mobility across the archipelago.



Mr. Kariyanto Hardjosoemarto, CEO of VinFast Indonesia (left), receives the awards at the event.



In the corporate category, VinFast was honored with the "Pioneering Brand in Green Transition and Sustainability" award for its comprehensive approach to green mobility, from production, distribution, charging, aftersales, to initiatives that make electric vehicles accessible for Indonesian consumers, such as the innovative battery subscription policy. This, in turn, is making tangible contributions to Indonesia's green economy by creating jobs, enhancing industrial self-reliance, and accelerating the shift toward green transportation in Indonesia.



More specifically, VinFast is steadily expanding a comprehensive ecosystem that includes electric vehicles, a nationwide network of dealerships and authorized service centers, a planned assembly plant in Subang, and strategic collaborations with partners such as Green SM and V-Green to strengthen charging infrastructure and operational services.



At the award event, the C-segment VinFast VF 7 was also named "Compact SUV of the Year" for its harmonious balance of modern European design, smart technologies, and strong real-world usability. It is seen as a fitting choice for Indonesian consumers and reflects VinFast's commitment to environmentally friendly products.



The Road to CNBC Indonesia Awards is a key part of CNBC Indonesia's annual award program that recognizes sustainable enterprises with meaningful contributions to the national economy. The judging panel includes industry experts, academics, senior economic editors, and government representatives, and the final decisions are based on findings from CNBC's independent research team to ensure a transparent and objective selection process.



Previously, VinFast made a strong impression at the CNN Indonesia Awards 2025, winning "Outstanding Innovation in Sustainable Electric Mobility" and "Remarkable Contribution to Energy Independence". The company was recognized for introducing a new business model that makes electric vehicles more accessible to the public, helping reduce reliance on fossil fuels and supporting Indonesia's energy independence goals.



Kariyanto Hardjosoemarto, CEO of VinFast Indonesia, shared: "We are very proud to receive these two awards. They reflect the sustained effort VinFast has put into Indonesia. Innovation only truly matters when its benefits reach the community. This belief drives us to continue expanding a complete electric vehicle ecosystem that brings greater convenience to users and supports Indonesia in moving toward a greener and more progressive future."



Alongside awards from CNN and CNBC, VinFast also made its mark in Indonesia with four recognitions at the Surabaya International Auto Show 2025. The company's mini SUV VF 3 was named "Most Impressive EV Newcomer" at the Carvaganza Editors' Choice Awards. Internationally, VinFast was listed by TIME magazine among the 500 "Best Companies in Asia Pacific 2025" and received multiple honors at the Effie Awards Asia Pacific.



With a diverse product lineup and a comprehensive ecosystem built on meaningful contributions to each market, VinFast is strengthening its position in Southeast Asia, including key markets such as Indonesia.



VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.



Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.id/en/





